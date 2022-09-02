Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors

Getty Images

Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors

Steph Curry wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, but he would join this team if that didn't happen
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Steph Curry has said for years that he wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, reiterating that again this summer.

"I just finished my 13th year. To be able to say I've played for one team my entire career - I can also say how special this place is," Steph Curry said during during an Oakland Athletics broadcast. "Honestly, I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. Even thinking about what happens when basketball is done, we'll still have roots here, we'll still have a presence here, and we'll call this home."

There is no question that Steph wants to play his entire career with Golden State. That said, if something were to change, there is only one other team that he would play for, which is his hometown Charlotte Hornets. 

"All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it," Steph said of the Hornets. He again added that he wants to finish his career with the Warriors, and made sure to tell the hopeful Charlotte fans that he is not making any promises.

It is very unlikely that Steph Curry would ever leave the Warriors, but Charlotte will understandably always hold a special place in his heart.

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic

Steph-Curry-Getty-1238862592
News

Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors

By Joey Linn
16549197919548
News

Celtics Players Shares Secret Admiration for Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
lebron-curry
News

LeBron James Shares Message For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
klay-thompson-giannis-GETTY
News

Steve Kerr: 'I Would Love to Coach Giannis'

By Joey Linn
USATSI_18569422_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Graduates From Davidson College

By Farbod Esnaashari
thmb-battle-of-the-paddle-main,0
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Serena Williams' US Open Victory

By Joey Linn
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Receives College Diploma From Davidson

By C.J. Peterson
Steph-Curry-Michael-Jordan-Getty-1238730307
News

Steph Curry Reveals Inspiration From Michael Jordan

By Joey Linn
20200307-curry-update-1280
News

Steph Curry Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow Players

By Joey Linn