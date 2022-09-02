Steph Curry Reveals Which Team He Would Join if He Leaves Warriors

Steph Curry has said for years that he wants to retire with the Golden State Warriors, reiterating that again this summer.

"I just finished my 13th year. To be able to say I've played for one team my entire career - I can also say how special this place is," Steph Curry said during during an Oakland Athletics broadcast. "Honestly, I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. Even thinking about what happens when basketball is done, we'll still have roots here, we'll still have a presence here, and we'll call this home."

There is no question that Steph wants to play his entire career with Golden State. That said, if something were to change, there is only one other team that he would play for, which is his hometown Charlotte Hornets.

"All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it," Steph said of the Hornets. He again added that he wants to finish his career with the Warriors, and made sure to tell the hopeful Charlotte fans that he is not making any promises.

It is very unlikely that Steph Curry would ever leave the Warriors, but Charlotte will understandably always hold a special place in his heart.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic