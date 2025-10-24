Steph Curry's 42-Point Performance in Warriors-Nuggets Has NBA World Talking
The Golden State Warriors took down the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, and even though a win is a win, it still wasn't much to convince the NBA world that the Warriors can be legit title contenders this season. In order to prove those doubters wrong, they have to do so against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, and they delivered.
In an overtime thriller, the Warriors knocked off the Nuggets 137-131, despite a 50-point game from Denver's Aaron Gordon. To no surprise, coming to the rescue and defeating one of the top projected teams this season was Steph Curry, who led the way with 42 points. Taking and making shots from all across the court, Curry's performance drew the attention of the NBA world.
NBA Reacts To Steph Curry's Performance
Even though he's not in the midst of his prime anymore, that doesn't mean Curry can be counted out of any situation. While he still has elite conditioning for his age, the reality is his ability to get to his spots and hit ridiculous threes doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.
In addition to his 42 points, he added six rebounds and seven assists in a highly efficient scoring night.
As seen with his shot to force overtime, all the attention is on him, and Denver simply can't do anything, even when they know the ball is going to him.
"Never in this lifetime will we get another player this skillfully blessed at this sport 🥶," user @JayAnthony725 commented.
Even though players like Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic have displayed their ability to hit the three-pointer from deep, the reality is nobody is nearly as consistent as Curry, especially when the game matters more.
There's no telling how the next generations will turn out, but Curry really just is a generational talent.
As mentioned, with Curry continuing to succeed as he ages, it's highlighted by the fact that he has just two fewer 40-point games than Michael Jordan since turning 30 years old. Being in the same category as Jordan is always something that can't be overlooked.
"Soon to be surpassed," one fan commented.
Of course, it's still very early in the season, but Curry playing at this level and the Warriors in general looking good means they should stack up well with any contender this season.
Additionally, Golden State still hasn't even reached full strength, with Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry (once re-signed) haven't even touched the floor.
What also made Curry's night even more special was the fact that he continues to put up high-scoring performances without much volume from free throws. While there's nothing against it, he just continues to amaze fans with constant buckets.
Even though players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama continue to get all the attention, the reality is that Curry continues to play at a high level late into his career. As the new generation tries to take their spots on the mountain, Curry isn't budging.
While it wasn't a perfect game by any means from the Nuggets, they still shot 53.7% from the field and 40% from three, and Curry managed to outscore them in the final five minutes of the game to send it to overtime.
Curry will look to continue his magic into the second half of the back-to-back on Friday night, when the Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m.