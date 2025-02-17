Steph Curry's Absurd Three-Pointer in All-Star Game Goes Viral
After years of underwhelming NBA All-Star Games, the league decided to change the format to a four-team, mini-tournament style. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith each drafted a team from the All-Star pool, while Candace Parker represented the winner of the Rising Stars game to compete in the All-Star Game.
Shaq's OGs, led by NBA superstars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and more, took down the winning team from the Rising Stars game, led by Dalton Knecht and Stephon Castle to advance to the championship.
To kick off the championship against Chuck's Global Stars, Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit an insane three-point shot. Curry practically hit a one-legged floater from beyond the arc, and the highlight from Sunday's All-Star Game has gone viral.
Via Hoop Central: "STEPH WHAT A SHOT. 🔥🔥"
Via NBA: "STEPH RUNNING 3 OFF ONE LEG 😤😤
He opens the scoring in the #NBAAllStar Championship Game on TNT! 🌟"
Via Bleacher Report: "CASUAL STEPH ONE-LEGGED THREE 🥶"
Curry's shot was just the beginning of a dominant run to start the game for Shaq's OGs, as Celtics star Jayson Tatum would score the next eight points to take an 11-0 lead. The two teams play to a target score of 40, so Curry starting the game off like this makes it much easier for a team to go on a run and position themselves for a quick win.
