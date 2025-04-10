Steph Curry's Brutally Honest Statement After Warriors-Spurs
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning 21 of their last 25 games that Steph Curry has played in entering Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. After being able to take down some of the league's top teams, the Spurs were the ones to get the best of Golden State.
Curry dropped 30 points in a losing effort on Wednesday night, while co-star Jimmy Butler poured in 28 of his own. Still, a Harrison Barnes buzzer-beating game-winner took down his former team.
After the loss, Curry got honest about what went wrong for the Warriors.
"I think we had two stretches... where we just got lax defensively and gave up a lot of straight-line drives to the basket," Curry said. "We were pretty soft on the ball, they were just driving to the paint, getting to the rim, offensive rebounds, or just finding open threes. Those two stretches gave them life, gave them the belief it was worth fighting.
"After that first quarter start, you let your foot off the gas pedal and you give a team an ability to make plays. They're an NBA team too, they're going to take advantage of it and they did."
After the crushing loss, the Warriors now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, struggling to avoid the play-in tournament. With just two games left in the regular season, the Warriors need to make a move. After the game, Curry recognized where they stand in the West and the playoff implications from that loss.
"I mean we know where we’re at," Curry said. "We know every game is important, it's been important for like the last two weeks. We’ve done a lot to give ourselves a chance to climb pretty high considering where we were before the trade deadline.
"Then these last two home games, it sucks for different reasons. Houston then tonight, we feel like were winnable and should have won. I don't know how to impact the ending where we end up after Sunday. But we still do have two games, we got to win both of them, we’ll see what happens. We just made it a little harder on ourselves."
Curry has had an incredible season, as the 37-year-old continues to dominate the league. With his time in this league winding down, the Warriors are doing all they can to capitalize on having one of the greatest players of all time leading the charge.
The Warriors certainly have the talent to compete for a championship, but these next two games will be huge for their highly anticipated playoff run.