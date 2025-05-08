Steph Curry's Official Status for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2
The Golden State Warriors have taken home-court advantage from the Minnesota Timberwolves after a strong showing in Game 1 of their semifinals matchup. They somehow did it without Steph Curry, too.
It was a tightly contested first quarter that saw multiple lead changes take place, however, the Warriors were able to seize control in the second quarter and create their double-digit lead, which they were able to hold onto for nearly the rest of the game.
The win was even more concerning for the Timberwolves as the Warriors were able to keep their lead in the absence of Steph Curry, who had to leave the game after an apparent hamstring injury he suffered early in the second quarter.
The Golden State Warriors have now officially submitted their injury report for Game 2, and they have listed Steph Curry on the report. Curry is listed as OUT with a grade 1 hamstring strain and may be out for one week.
Before exiting the game, Curry had totaled 13 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist on 56/50/0 shooting splits in just 13 minutes of playing time.
Curry has been an unstoppable force in the playoffs this year, and the Warriors will look to Jimmy Butler and now Buddy Hield to pick up the scoring in his absence, but fans will be holding their breath for the moment Curry is cleared and back on the court once again.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for Game 2 on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
