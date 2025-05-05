Buddy Hield's Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Rockets Game 7 Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors enter Game 7 with enormous pressure, as they aren't just looking to avoid getting sent home, but blowing a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets. The last time Golden State did that, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love all made key plays in the clutch to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Championship in 2016.
With the series back in Houston for Game 7, the Warriors will need everything they can get from their supporting cast to will them to a victory. After a rocky second half of the season, Golden State might've found its much-needed hero in Buddy Hield. To end the first quarter, Hield showed why he's one of the best shooters in NBA history.
Shooting from nearly halfcourt, Hield took the pass off the rebound and drained a three-pointer from 42 feet that has gone viral. While Hield started the season off incredibly, averaging more than 20 points per game through his first seven games, he wasn't the same after that.
However, Hield has had two good performances so far this series, with 17 points and 15 points in Games 3 and 4, respectively. Hield, who sits at 16th on the NBA's all-time made threes list, is one of the league's best shooters when he's hot.
While Hield might be having a good start to the game, the Warriors will need more from him and the rest of the team if they want to beat the Rockets. Looking ahead, the winner of Sunday's contest is set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards in the next round.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Makes Jonathan Kuminga Decision in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 7
Steve Kerr Announces New Update on Absent Warriors Player in Game 7