Steph Curry's Worst Career Shooting Half in Warriors-Lakers Goes Viral
All eyes were on Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night during the NBA's Rivals Week.
While everyone expected a major Curry vs LeBron battle, Warriors fans ended up far more disappointed. Curry shockingly scored 0 points in the second half against the Lakers, going both 0/8 from the field and 0/4 from deep.
Curry's performance in the second half was so bad, that it was actually the worst career shooting half of his career; he's never shot 0/8 in any half of basketball throughout his career.
The Golden State Warriors desperately needed a win against the Lakers on Saturday night, but the situation just keeps getting worse and worse for the franchise. Golden State ended the night with a losing record, a situation they were hoping to avoid.
To make matters worse, Curry is starting to look far more human than he's ever looked. It's becoming more and more clear that Curry can't carry the Warriors the way he once did, and he needs a legitimate All-Star running mate.
With the NBA trade deadline approaching shortly, the team needs to consider some legitimate decisions. Whether it's at the deadline or at the end of the season, the clock is ticking for the Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors have a chance to bounce back against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement