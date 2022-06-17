Skip to main content
Steph Curry Shares First Post After 4th Ring

Steph went for the 'night night' celebration in this Instagram post

stephencurry30 / Instagram

The self proclaimed "Petty King" is now a four-time champion, and Steph Curry has deservedly been leaning into that nickname with his postgame victory lap. Between analysts and opposing fanbases that said he would never be back, and the adversity it took to actually get back, Steph deserves this moment. The superstar point guard shared this post on Instagram after the game:

The 'Night Night' celebration is one Curry has been using all postseason long, but according to him it isn't choreographed.

"You can tell how un-choreographed that stuff is," Curry said early this postseason. "I was having fun and you talk about having kids and how bedtime routines are important. It's the final signal for a job well-done that day."

Steph also shared the photo to Twitter, making sure his entire following got the message:

By this point, Steph certainly had to know he would be bringing out his new celebration again; however, the question coming into this game was whether or not it would have to wait another few days. Leaving no doubt, Steph and the Warriors dominated Game 6 in Boston, securing the 4th title of this dynasty era.

With all of the adversity this team faced the last few seasons, a moment like this is well deserved, and Steph is rightfully taking it all in.

