Steph Curry, Warriors Stars Urge Team to Make Jonathan Kuminga Decision
As the Golden State Warriors approach the start of training camp, they are still the only team in the NBA that has yet to make a roster addition through trade or free agency. Of course, their entire offseason has been held up by one player, Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga, 22, has been sitting in restricted free agency for the entire offseason, as the Warriors continue to negotiate his next contract. However, there has been reluctance on both sides, and at this point, Kuminga is expected to sign the qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Warriors stars putting pressure on the front office
Of course, the Warriors stars desperately want the team to come to an agreement with Kuminga.
A new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reveals that Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green have all been pushing the Warriors' front office to sign Kuminga.
"Over the last few weeks, the Warriors veterans — Curry, Green, and Butler — have all communicated with the Dubs' brain trust to get a deal done, sources said," Siegel wrote. "All three stars want Kuminga back on the roster, as his athleticism, durability, and production can't be replicated. If lost, Kuminga's void will be felt throughout the 82-game season."
Of course, Kuminga has the talent to play a huge role in Golden State, but he has also shown plenty of inconsistencies. Head coach Steve Kerr ultimately benched Kuminga as they went into the playoffs, which undoubtedly left a bad taste in the mouths of Kuminga and his representatives.
Still, regardless of how Kerr views Kuminga, his teammates want him back.
"Business is business, and Golden State's veterans understand that. But at the same time, Kuminga has signaled that he is willing to help the team with a smaller initial cap figure, and all he wants in return is the respect to decide on his own future down the road. Steph, Draymond, and Jimmy have been advocates for the organization to make Kuminga happy with this request, sources said," Siegel reported.
Where do the Warriors and Kuminga stand?
Curry, Green, and Butler do not make the decisions for Golden State, of course, so where does Kuminga actually stand with the Warriors? The most recent reported contract offer for Kuminga was a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a third-year team option, which is a good offer money and length-wise, but Kuminga does not want to sign onto a team option.
If Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, the 2025-26 season will likely be his last with Golden State, but even if the Warriors sign him to a long-term deal, they will still look to trade him ahead of February's deadline. Whichever direction the franchise goes, Kuminga's time in Golden State seems to be nearing its end.