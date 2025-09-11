Stephen Curry to be immortalized in home state
Once Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry decides to hang it up and call it a career, there's no doubt that he'll go down as one of the greatest to ever do it, and one of the best athletes the Bay Area has ever seen. Putting his name alongside legends like Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Barry Bonds, Curry has an argument for being the greatest of that bunch.
While Curry will become a legend in the state of California, his impact is still felt back in his home state of North Carolina. It's where Curry grew up, while his dad, Dell Curry, played 10 seasons for the Charlotte Hornets. Curry also stayed home for college, playing for Davidson, where he became an All-American.
Curry will more than likely be honored after his retirement with a statue in front of Chase Center in San Francisco, but the two-time MVP is already set to be immortalized in his home state with a unique gesture.
Curry Receives Unique And Special Gesture
Davidson, alongside the North Carolina Department of Transportation, has decided to rename Exit 30 on Interstate 77 in North Carolina after the Warriors star. Of course, the naming is fitting, given Curry has donned the number 30 throughout his collegiate and professional career.
The Warriors guard was blown away by the gesture, sharing his thoughts on NBC's Jenna & Friends this Wednesday. "I grew up in Charlotte, and I drove down I-77 my whole life, and it literally is Exit 30, which is, such a coincidence, but this is, this doesn't make any sense," Curry said. "This is pretty special."
This isn't the only gesture that the state has made for Curry, as the NBA legend was presented with a key to the city of Charlotte last year. Even though he's played in the Bay Area for his entire career, Curry remains faithful to the Carolina Panthers, getting the honor of banging the drum before Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos.
Heading into his 17th season as a pro, Curry will look to get over the hump once again and try to capture a fifth NBA title, which would give him one more than rival LeBron James. As for how much time he has left in the NBA, it appears he isn't calling it quits anytime soon.
Curry's contract is set to expire in Golden State in the 2027 offseason, and while he'd likely close his career out there, perhaps ending his career in his home state of North Carolina with the Hornets could be on the table.