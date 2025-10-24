Steve Kerr Addresses How Warriors Avoid Gambling Issues After Rozier Situation
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. Oftentimes, that also comes with unnecessary drama. Luckily for them, major -- even illegal -- incidents have been avoided.
It was just recently revealed that NBA player Terry Rozier, who's currently with the Miami Heat, was arrested on a gambling inquiry. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncy Billups was also arrested for a separate, but similar, issue.
Essentially, the FBI has found that there have allegedly been illegal sports betting by Rozier and rigged poker games by Billups, greatly stirring up the NBA world on Thursday.
Word spreads around social media quickly, as well as through NBA channels. Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors head coach, had his own take on the situation.
Steve Kerr's Words About Gambling and How The Warriors Negate That
The first thing Kerr was asked about was safeguards so that his team wouldn't find themselves involved in situations that could be malicious. He said, "Our legal counsel came and talked to the team four days ago. Every team in the league does this. They go through bulletin points of everything: what is allowed and what's not allowed."
Kerr continued, "So our players are well aware -- all players are well aware of what they're allowed to do and what they're not allowed to do."
Kerr also believes that this will not impact the integrity of the NBA.
He then reminisced on the fact that back when he was a player (Kerr played for 15 years, winning five championships as a player), they didn't have meetings with their legal counsel the way they do now.
"Gambling scandals go back (a long time), so there's a history of this. Worldwide, I think. I don't know what else I can (personally) add, but I do know we are well informed every year (by the NBA)," said Kerr.
Sports betting has been heavily popularized in the last decade or so, especially with the rise of online gambling, social media, and easier access to the internet than ever before.
Kerr noted, "I've talked to our guys. They get nasty social media posts. That's the thing I don't like about (sports betting and gambling) the most; Our players shouldn't have to deal with that, but they do. They probably would anyway, even if we didn't have a partnership (with gambling sites)."
Kerr even said that he has gotten emails from angry sports bettors before, as the sports world is in a negative place with its relationship with gambling. This climate doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, but the Warriors sound more prepared, regardless of whether other players and personnel in the league aren't.