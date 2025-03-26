Steve Kerr Announces Expected Steph Curry Return Date
The Golden State Warriors desperately need Steph Curry to return.
When Curry was initially injured with his pelvic contusion injury, many believed they would have been able to handle their upcoming easy schedule, but the team dropped back-to-back blowouts against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
While the Warriors don't want to rush Curry, the team is now dangerously close to falling into the play-in tournament, as they're now only half a game ahead of the seventh-seeded LA Clippers.
Before Golden State faced off against the Heat on Tuesday night, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed when he expected Curry to return.
Via @BySamGordon: "Kerr said he expects Curry to play Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Worked out individually after practice Monday, but “didn’t just quite feel right” after one movement he made toward the end of the workout, Kerr said. Golden State operating with caution."
After the Warriors lost to Miami on Tuesday, Kerr spoke again about Curry's availability. While Kerr wouldn't guarantee that Curry would play on Friday, he'd be surprised if he doesn't.
Via @BySamGordon: "Kerr affirms he’d “be surprised” if Stephen Curry doesn’t play Friday, but noted he’ll be considered questionable. “Trending upward” but still day-to-day, Kerr said."
On paper, the Golden State Warriors should not need Steph Curry to beat the 14th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. However, they shouldn't have needed him to defeat the 7th-seeded Atlanta Hawks or 10th-seeded Miami Heat.
Now, the Golden State Warriors are in a situation where every game is a must-win for the rest of the season.