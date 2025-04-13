Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Announces Steph Curry Injury Update Before Warriors-Clippers

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave an injury update for Steph Curry before facing the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the third quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during the third quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon for their last game of the regular season, setting up a highly anticipated matchup with major playoff implications.

The Warriors are 48-33 and in sixth place in the Western Conference heading into their season finale, but a loss could bump them down to seventh place and put them into the dreadful play-in tournament.

With the Warriors desperately needing a win, superstar Steph Curry's injury status has been the main storyline heading into Sunday's game.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) watches during introductions before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Curry is listed as questionable against the Clippers due to a right thumb sprain that he suffered in their win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is confident that his superstar point guard will be good to go.

"We’re planning on him playing, but he’s got to get through warmups first," Kerr said. "Steph’s been dealing with this all season. He’s doing OK. I think he will be fine."

Curry, 37, is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with efficient 44.7/39.4/93.1 shooting splits. The Warriors are 7-5 when Curry sits this season, so in a must-win game to keep them out of the play-in, they desperately need him to suit up.

Of course, Curry's health is the top priority for the Warriors, especially as he deals with an injury in his shooting hand. With the playoffs right around the corner and the play-in tournament starting this week, keeping Curry healthy is much more important than dodging the play-in.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News