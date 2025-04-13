Steve Kerr Announces Steph Curry Injury Update Before Warriors-Clippers
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon for their last game of the regular season, setting up a highly anticipated matchup with major playoff implications.
The Warriors are 48-33 and in sixth place in the Western Conference heading into their season finale, but a loss could bump them down to seventh place and put them into the dreadful play-in tournament.
With the Warriors desperately needing a win, superstar Steph Curry's injury status has been the main storyline heading into Sunday's game.
Curry is listed as questionable against the Clippers due to a right thumb sprain that he suffered in their win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is confident that his superstar point guard will be good to go.
"We’re planning on him playing, but he’s got to get through warmups first," Kerr said. "Steph’s been dealing with this all season. He’s doing OK. I think he will be fine."
Curry, 37, is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with efficient 44.7/39.4/93.1 shooting splits. The Warriors are 7-5 when Curry sits this season, so in a must-win game to keep them out of the play-in, they desperately need him to suit up.
Of course, Curry's health is the top priority for the Warriors, especially as he deals with an injury in his shooting hand. With the playoffs right around the corner and the play-in tournament starting this week, keeping Curry healthy is much more important than dodging the play-in.