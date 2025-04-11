Steve Kerr Compares Latest Warriors Problem to Lakers
After suffering a crushing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors have just two games left in their 2024-25 regular season, but are facing a serious problem.
The Warriors are now 47-33 on the season and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference, half a game ahead of the eighth-place Minnesota Timberwolves and half a game behind the sixth-place Memphis Grizzlies.
Of course, there is plenty of wiggle room even with just two games remaining, but the last thing Golden State wants is to fall into the play-in tournament.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seems to agree, admitting that they want to get out of the play-in tournament but also comparing their situation to the Los Angeles Lakers' from the 2022-23 season, where they went from the play-in to the Western Conference Finals.
"We want the week off, but we're also well aware that there's plenty of ways to get through this stuff," Kerr said. "You don't even know how matchups are going to play into this, who you'll play, how it will play out. I know the Lakers made the Conference Finals two years ago through the Play-In. It's not like it's a death sentence to go to the Play-In.
"But there's no doubt you'd rather avoid it just to not have to deal with the extra game or two, but also the stress in having to get through those games."
Falling into the play-in tournament is a dangerous situation for the Warriors, and even though they would get two chances to secure their spot in the playoffs, it is much too risky to hang their entire season on just two games.
The Warriors are finishing their regular season off against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers.