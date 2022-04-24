Steve Kerr Explains Questionable Play Call to End Game 4

The Golden State Warriors nearly mounted a Game 4 comeback after falling behind early, but the Denver Nuggets were able to hold on. With just 33 seconds left in the game, and the Nuggets leading 123-121, the Warriors had a chance to tie. Steve Kerr drew up an inbounds lob for Andrew Wiggins, which ultimately resulted in a turnover. After the game, Kerr explained that questionable play call.

"Ya, I would like that play call back," Kerr said. "There's 33 seconds, so we're thinking a 2-for-1. If we get a 2-for-1, then we can tie the game and have a chance to win it at the end. So it's a good 2-for-1 situation, but the lob wasn't there, and if I could do it over again I'd probably draw up something different. But they made a great defensive play, and give them credit."

While Kerr's vision for a 2-for-1 is understandable, what made the play especially confusing, was that both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were hot in that 2nd half. The Splash Brothers had helped generate that comeback effort, and putting the ball in their hands almost certainly would have resulted in a more positive outcome than what ended up transpiring. While Kerr explained his initial vision, he took accountability by admitting he would like that play call back.

While this is a disappointing loss for Golden State, the team now has an opportunity to win the series on their home floor in Game 5.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson: Steph Curry is 'The Most Humble Superstar' Ever

Draymond Green Sends Message to Nikola Jokic After Big Steal

Steph Curry Opens Up About Starting Lineup Situation