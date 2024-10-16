Steve Kerr Makes Big Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have been searching for their best starting lineup through the NBA preseason. A perfect 4-0 entering Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors are looking to stay perfect when they face their Pacific Division rivals.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been open with the media about his search for the right starting lineup. This comes with a lot of questions and challenges for Kerr and his coaching staff, because there are a lot of different combinations that can work well.
Changing his starting lineup again on Tuesday, Kerr is going with Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
This is a very big starting lineup. There are certainly spacing concerns, as neither Green nor Jackson-Davis are respected by the defense outside of the paint. Wiggins and Kuminga are capable three-point shooters, but far from the best options Golden State has from beyond the arc.
While there are concerns, there is a lot to like with this group. Along with the defensive upside, this lineup gets Golden State’s best athletes on the floor together in Wiggins, Kuminga, and Jackson-Davis.
Kerr seems to truly be searching for his best five-man group, and will give this lineup a look against Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Warriors will play their preseason finale on Friday against these same Lakers.
