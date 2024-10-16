Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Makes Big Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Lakers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is trying a new starting lineup.

Joey Linn

United States head coach Steve Kerr during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
United States head coach Steve Kerr during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have been searching for their best starting lineup through the NBA preseason. A perfect 4-0 entering Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors are looking to stay perfect when they face their Pacific Division rivals.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been open with the media about his search for the right starting lineup. This comes with a lot of questions and challenges for Kerr and his coaching staff, because there are a lot of different combinations that can work well.

Changing his starting lineup again on Tuesday, Kerr is going with Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

This is a very big starting lineup. There are certainly spacing concerns, as neither Green nor Jackson-Davis are respected by the defense outside of the paint. Wiggins and Kuminga are capable three-point shooters, but far from the best options Golden State has from beyond the arc.

While there are concerns, there is a lot to like with this group. Along with the defensive upside, this lineup gets Golden State’s best athletes on the floor together in Wiggins, Kuminga, and Jackson-Davis.

Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) battles for position against Golden State Warriors forwards Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Andrew Wiggins (22) at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kerr seems to truly be searching for his best five-man group, and will give this lineup a look against Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Warriors will play their preseason finale on Friday against these same Lakers.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News