Steve Kerr Makes NBA History vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors looked like a lottery team before the NBA trade deadline, with the entire team riding on the offensive production of Steph Curry, and it did not look sustainable for a playoff run. Seeing this, the front office made a change, landing Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in a move that changed the course of the season for Golden State.
Despite having to win a play-in tournament game to make the playoffs, the Warriors set themselves up with a favorable first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. Going up against an inexperienced roster, the Warriors walked away with the massive 95-85 win in Game 1. As a result, Golden State's head coach Steve Kerr made NBA history.
Kerr secured his 100th career playoff win against the Rockets on Sunday night, tying him for sixth place with legendary head coach Larry Brown. Kerr trails three other active coaches on the list, those being Erik Spoelstra, Doc Rivers, and Gregg Popovich.
Kerr accomplishes this feat in his 141st career playoff game, giving him a record of 100-41. A coaching career in the playoffs that features four NBA Championship trophies, he'll look to put together one last run with Golden State to secure a fifth ring, giving him 10 rings as a player and coach.
While it's a milestone to be celebrated for Kerr, he'll have to focus his attention back on the series for Wednesday's Game 2, with the Rockets likely to be desperate to avoid a 0-2 start going on the road. Tip-off for Game 2 is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
