Steph Curry's Two-Word Statement Before Warriors-Rockets Game 1

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry kept it simple when asked about their matchup with the Houston Rockets

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles before the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.
Perhaps the biggest question regarding the first-round matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets is the disparity between the two squads' experience levels.

The Warriors have about as much experience as any team in the Western Conference between Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green, while the Rockets have a plethora of young talent alongside Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet.

There will be veterans present, yes, but two of Houston's biggest stars — Amen Thompson and Jalen Green — are former students of Curry's basketball camps.

“It is wild going into a playoff battle against two guys I coached for a weekend," Curry admitted Saturday.

Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury, but in Golden State's first availability report, he was listed as AVAILABLE. In 70 appearances, the point guard averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and just under 40 percent from 3.

Golden State finished the season 48-34, won the first game of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament over the Memphis Grizzlies and now hits the road to Houston for a pair of games before returning home.

As for his assessment of the experience disparity?

"We'll see," he said.

Tipoff of Game 1 between the Warriors and Rockets at Toyota Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday.

