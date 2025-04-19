Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry News for Warriors-Rockets Game 1

The Golden State Warriors announced Steph Curry's status for Game 1 against the Houston Rockets

Matt Guzman

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) flexes after making a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center.
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) flexes after making a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The first round of the Western Conference Playoffs is set to be a healthy one for the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

With their series kicking off Sunday, the Warriors released the first iteration of their availability report Saturday evening. It bore good news for Golden State: both Steph Curry and Gary Payton II are AVAILABLE despite nagging thumb injuries.

Unsurprisingly, the news made its rounds on social media.

"Playoff ready," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Fully healthy warriors," another said. "Don't run."

Golden State enters the series as underdogs after falling to the No. 7 seed in the final stretch of the regular season. If it wants a chance at knocking off the Rockets without home court advantage, it will have to lean heavily on Curry. Luckily for the Warriors, he's delivered this season.

In 70 appearances, the point guard averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and just under 40 percent from 3. Golden State finished the season 48-34, won the first game of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament over the Memphis Grizzlies and now hits the road to Houston for a pair of games before returning home.

Tipoff of Game 1 between the Warriors and Rockets at Toyota Center is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday.

