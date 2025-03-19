Steve Kerr Reveals Reason for Steph Curry Decision in Warriors-Bucks
The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry on Tuesday night.
Following the Warriors' 114-105 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, head coach Steve Kerr made the decision to give Steph Curry the night off for Tuesday's showdown against the Milwaukee Bucks.
During Tuesday night's pre-game press conference, Kerr told reporters while Curry is physically healthy enough to go against the Bucks, he could tell after Monday night's loss that the two-time league MVP is mentally exhausted.
“I think when I talk about spacing it’s regardless of skill set. Even if you have five non-shooters out on the floor you need to be spaced," Kerr admitted. "I thought last night we just had a bunch of possessions where it looked like the 1980’s, six guys in the paint."
"Some of that was the game just got jumbled, we were desperate, we were attacking the rim, we were playing lineups that hadn't played together much or if at all this year, based on how the game was going, based on who was playing well," Kerr said.
Desperate to end prolonged possessions without a basket on Monday night, Kerr shifted to a lineup the Dubs have never played before in order to inject some energy into their offense while admittedly taking some of his best shooters off the court.
"I think we finished the game with JK (Jonathan Kuminga), and Gary (Payton II), along with Jimmy (Butler III), and Draymond (Green)," Kerr continued. "There’s no way we’ve played that lineup before. We were desperate and we were trying anything."
"But even when you have a lineup like that, or maybe even I should say especially when you have a lineup out there, guys have to be spaced because if everyone’s crowding the paint there’s no room for passing," Kerr finished. "Even if they're not lethal shooters, if they're in their spots and we have the floor spaced we can execute offensively.”
While Curry won't be on the floor against the Bucks, the visiting team got some good news earlier in the day as Giannis Antetokounnmpo and Damian Lillard were both upgraded to available and will start on Tuesday night in the Chase Center.
The Curry-less Warriors tip-off with the Bucks at 10:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night.
