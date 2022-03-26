Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kevon Looney Didn't Start Against Hawks

It was the first time this season Looney didn't start.

Kevon Looney started in every single game for the Golden State Warriors this season, until yesterday. After 73 starts this season, Looney came off the bench against the Atlanta Hawks.

Steve Kerr expanded upon the decision after the game, revealing that the decision had much to do with Steph Curry not being available.

"We're going to have a ton of flexibility these last eight games," Kerr said. "Without Steph, everything changes for us in terms of the domino effect of different rotations... I decided to separate Draymond and Loon for more spacing, and more shooting on the floor at the same time. Our offense was obviously not the problem tonight. We scored 67 in the first half, we got a lot of great looks, but obviously our defense suffered. And that's the balance we've got to figure out right now. We've started Draymond and Loon for a long time together. But without Steph, the spacing is more magnified. Steph kind of negates the lack of spacing in terms of lineup combinations, but without Steph the lack of spacing becomes more prominent and we have a tougher time scoring. It's a little bit pick your poison right now and it's a balance that we've got to figure out.

At this point, it seems somewhat clear that the Golden State Warriors won't be getting the second seed anymore. The team will have to figure some things out without Steph Curry, but hopefully it shouldn't last longer than two more weeks.

