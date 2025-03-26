Steve Kerr's Blunt Statement After Warrior' Blowout Loss to Heat
The Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing 112-86 road loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, and have now lost two consecutive games to fall to 41-31 with just ten left in the regular season.
The Warriors were playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry on Tuesday night, as the two-time MVP missed his second consecutive game due to a pelvic contusion. The Warriors are just 7-5 without Curry this season, as they desperately need their star back on the court.
Before Tuesday's game, Kerr said that he expects Curry to return for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and sitting him out of Tuesday's contest was more of a precautionary measure.
Following the crushing loss to Miami, Kerr heightened the importance of Friday's game, especially coming off of back-to-back losses.
"Friday’s the biggest game of the year for us," Kerr said. "We’ve lost two games in a row, very poor performances. It’s time, we’ve got to bounce back. That’s what good teams do and I’m confident that we’ll do that."
Typically, a matchup with the 20-win Pelicans would not be so important, but the Warriors are incredibly desperate to get back in the win column, with or without Curry on the floor.
The Warriors were held to just 86 points in Tuesday's loss to Miami, and with the regular season winding down, they need to find their rhythm again before it's too late. The Warriors and Pelicans will face off on Friday in New Orleans as part of Golden State's six-game road trip.