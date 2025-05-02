Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Status Announcement for Warriors-Rockets Game 6

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives an update on Jonathan Kuminga ahead of Game 6 against the Houston Rockets

Jeremy Lambert

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to rebound from a lopsided 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5.

Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga registered a "Did Not Play" due to illness in the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Kuminga will be available for Game 6 on Friday after dealing with a migraine on Wednesday that kept him out of the game.

Kuminga has played two games in the series, including taking on a starter role in Game 3 with Jimmy Butler out.

He is averaging nine points on 36% shooting from the field, two rebounds, and two assists. Coming off the bench in Game 2, Kuminga contributed 11 points in 26 minutes.

Though the Warriors won Game 3 with Kuminga in the lineup, he finished with a -5, the only starter to have a minus point differential in the game. He played 16 minutes.

Buddy Hield took the majority of Kuminga's minutes in Game 3. He was a +14 in 29 minutes. Hield was inserted into the starting lineup for Game 4. Kuminga did not play in Game 4, which was a coach's decision.

kerrminga
Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In the regular season, Kuminga averaged 15 points on 45% shooting in 47 games. His playing time was inconsistent at the end of the season, including a DNP in Golden State's final regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers and play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Related Articles

Published
Jeremy Lambert
JEREMY LAMBERT

Jeremy is an avid OKC Thunder fan who has been writing about basketball, hockey, MMA, and pro wrestling for nearly two decades with bylines on Fightful, Fansided, and more.

Home/News