Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Status Announcement for Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Golden State Warriors are looking to rebound from a lopsided 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5.
Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga registered a "Did Not Play" due to illness in the game.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Kuminga will be available for Game 6 on Friday after dealing with a migraine on Wednesday that kept him out of the game.
Kuminga has played two games in the series, including taking on a starter role in Game 3 with Jimmy Butler out.
He is averaging nine points on 36% shooting from the field, two rebounds, and two assists. Coming off the bench in Game 2, Kuminga contributed 11 points in 26 minutes.
Though the Warriors won Game 3 with Kuminga in the lineup, he finished with a -5, the only starter to have a minus point differential in the game. He played 16 minutes.
Buddy Hield took the majority of Kuminga's minutes in Game 3. He was a +14 in 29 minutes. Hield was inserted into the starting lineup for Game 4. Kuminga did not play in Game 4, which was a coach's decision.
In the regular season, Kuminga averaged 15 points on 45% shooting in 47 games. His playing time was inconsistent at the end of the season, including a DNP in Golden State's final regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers and play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies.