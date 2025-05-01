Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Viral Thumb Injury Photo After Warriors-Rockets
The Golden State Warriors walked into Houston for Game 5 of their series in control of their matchup, with a 3-1 lead and an opportunity to close the Rockets out on their home floor. Looking to set up a second-round matchup between them and what's expected to be the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors will have to wait a little longer till that happens.
Houston took the lead early against Golden State, growing it up to as much as 31 as they brought the series to 3-2 with Game 6 taking them back to San Francisco. Prior to the contest, Warriors fans were concerned after a photo of star guard Steph Curry revealed an injury to his thumb. After the game Wednesday night, the Warriors guard was asked about his status.
“I don’t even know how to answer it. Something you are dealing with and keep it moving,” Curry said in response to the viral photo that showed clear inflammation around his right thumb. Curry finished Game 5 with 13 points and seven assists, but it was an off-night for the entire Warriors starting lineup.
In a follow-up question, Curry said that the thumb injury isn't impacting his play at all, despite concern from the fan base.
Golden State will have yet another chance to close out the series in Game 6, with the game set for Friday and a tip-off time to be announced.
