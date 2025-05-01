Jimmy Butler's Confident Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game 5
The Golden State Warriors had a chance to close out the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night in Game 5, and did the exact opposite.
The Warriors were dominated for nearly the entire game, losing by as many as 31 points. There were moments of minor comebacks, when the Warriors cut the game to 13 points, but it wasn't enough. Despite the blowout loss, Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler remains confident.
"We're fine. Our confidence isn't going to waver," Butler said after the game. "We know how good of a team we are as a unit. We know how good our players are as individuals. We've just got to, as starters, we've got to kick us off better, which we know that we will do. We'll be fine."
The Warriors still lead the series 3-2 with two chances to close it out, but the pressure will be on for Game 6 on Friday night. If the Warriors don't win that game, it'll give the Rockets a legitimate belief that they can win the series. Warriors superstar Steph Curry knows that Game 6 will be do-or-die.
“They got confidence, went on a run, got the crowd into early, and the desperate team set the tone. For us, we understand how to negate that going into Game 6.”
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Houston Rockets is on Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
