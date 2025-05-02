Steve Kerr Addresses Potential Starting Lineup Change for Warriors-Rockets Game 6
The Houston Rockets staved off elimination on Wednesday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors, 131-116. The Warriors' starters combined for 40 total points and were pulled halfway through the third quarter with a comeback looking unlikely.
Ahead of Game 6, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Buddy Hield being in the starting lineup. Kerr noted that all options were on the table and stressed the importance of game-to-game flexibility.
Hield scored four points in Game 5, the lowest among the five starters. He was inserted into the starting lineup in Game 4, scoring 15 points on 6-15 shooting and 3-9 from three. The Warriors won Game 4, 109-106. Hield was +17 in the contest, tied with Draymond Green for the highest on the team.
Coming off the bench in the first three games, Hield averaged eight points on 42% shooting from the field. Moses Moody started Games 1 and 2 for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler was out for Game 3, and Kerr utilized Quinten Post and Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski are the only three players who have started every game for the Warriors in this series.
The Warriors' starters were outscored 101-40 on Wednesday. The Rockets jumped out to a 40-24 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Golden State will look to close out the series back at home in Game 6 on Friday, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Takes Blame After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Rockets
NBA World Reacts to Dillon Brooks Targeting Steph Curry's Injury
NBA World Reacts to Dillon Brooks Targeting Steph Curry's Injury