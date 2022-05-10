Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Golden State Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr will not coach Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night.

According to several reports from around the league, Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to coach on the sidelines at Chase Center Monday night. The Warriors will look to take a 3-1 lead over the Grizzlies with assistant coach Mike Brown stepping stepping as head coach for the night.

Kerr was seen Monday afternoon wearing a mask while fielding questions after shoot-around only to test positive for COVID-19 hours later. 

Kerr, who has coached a whopping 113 playoff games as the head coach of Golden State in 2014, will miss his first his first postseason game as a coach since 2017 when he missed a total of six weeks following back surgery complications.

Back in 2017, Brown stepped in for Kerr during his absence, leading the Warriors to — at the time — their third-consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals. Monday night, and moving forward until Kerr returns, Brown will do the same and serve as interim head coach.

Sunday, it was confirmed that Brown accepted the job as the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Brown served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2007 as well as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012-2013. He subsequently returned to Cleveland for one year before being dismissed from his role.

Currently, Golden State holds a 2-1 series lead over Memphis and will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win Monday night.

Apr 2, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
