Steve Kerr: Warriors Top Players Not Ready to Play Heavy Minutes

With their trip to Japan being followed by Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors are not as well-prepared for opening night as they would have been in seasons prior. According to Steve Kerr, the team's top talent is not ready to exceed 30 minutes per game on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and will likely not be ready to do so for the first couple weeks of the season either.

"No, I don't think we're ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "So, we've gotta rely on our depth. Not only opening night, but probably for the first couple weeks, and that's okay. I think we have a really deep team. So we'll get there eventually. I think just circumstances being what they were with the Japan trip and the drama from last week, I think we'll get there eventually, but you know it's a little different vibe and a little different levels of preparation compared to last year for example, and that's fine you just adapt and adjust."

Even if the circumstances weren't what they were for Golden State this offseason, it would make sense to take things slow with their veterans. Having once again played into June, the Warriors and the Boston Celtics had the shortest offseason of anybody. With Golden State's roster being led by veterans like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, it is smart to make sure they aren't ramped up too quickly.

