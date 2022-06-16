Steve Kerr: 'We're Going to Get This in Boston'

Just moments after a massive Game 5 victory over the Boston Celtics Monday night, Steve Kerr had a message for his team.

On the brink of yet another NBA title following a 104-94 win at Chase Center, Kerr addressed his roster as they debriefed the pivotal game which gave them control of the NBA Finals. His sentiment was clear as he tried to manifest the outcome of Game 6, which comes an opportunity for Golden State to close out the series.

"We're going to get this in Boston," Kerr said. "Finish this in Boston."

After trailing 2-1 in the series following a disappointing Game 3 loss, the Warriors have won two consecutive games. In huge part, that was thanks to a 43-point outburst from star point guard Stephen Curry in Game 4 and a 26 point, 13 rebound effort from Andrew Wiggins in Game 5.

With their first lead of the series, up 3 games to 2, the Warriors will enter a hostile TD Garden in Boston to win another road game. The Warriors have secured at least one road victory in each of the last 27 playoff series they've participated in — including the 2022 NBA Finals after stealing a massive win in Game 4.

With the Larry O'Brien trophy in sight yet again, which would be Golden State's fourth in eight years, Kerr is trying to shorten the series as much as possible and avoid a Game 7 situation.

As most Warriors fans painfully remember, Golden State lost their last Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after leading that series 3-1.

"Whatever Steph said yesterday, it still applies," Kerr said. "Tomorrow we get out rest, we get on a plane and go. Get everything you need done; treatment-wise, hydration. Eat well, take care of all that stuff. Lock in."

With an emphatic "Yes, Sir!" It appears as though the Warriors locker room is entirely bought in as they seek to achieve basketball immortality.

Game 6 tips off at 6 p.m. PST on ABC.