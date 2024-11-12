Steve Kerr's Unexpected Statement on Klay Thompson Leaving to Mavericks
It's been months since Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks, but it still doesn't quite feel real. If it didn't feel real before, once Thompson returns to the Bay Area tonight as a member of the Mavericks, it should - for both fans and Klay's former teammates.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had an exclusive interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic in which he reflected on Klay's departure from the Warriors. Surprisingly, Kerr believes that Klay made the right decision.
“There’s always stuff as a coach that, you know, you look back and you go, ‘Man, I wish I had done this or said that,'” Kerr said. “But there’s nothing that keeps me up at night. Everybody’s life and career arc is different. I think Klay made the right decision going to Dallas. Just seeing him the last couple of years, I think he needed a fresh start.”
There's no sugar-coating it, Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors on not the greatest of terms. It was as hostile as many other superstar splits fans have seen in the history of the NBA, but it wasn't amicable between Klay and the organization. Regardless of however Klay feels about the Warriors organization, there's nothing but love for his former teammates.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.