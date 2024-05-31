Inside The Warriors

Surprising Anthony Edwards, Draymond Green Report Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves were not happy with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green

Joey Linn

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) warms up before game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) warms up before game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Throughout the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has appeared as an analyst on TNT's Inside the NBA. Often using this platform to throw subtle and not-so-subtle shots at Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Green reportedly rubbed Minnesota the wrong way.

In a recent article, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski wrote, "Edwards was surrounded by a tight-knit team, one with such strong chemistry that it decided as a group that no player would appear on TNT’s 'Inside the NBA' postgame show after their victory in Game 4 in Dallas, team sources told The Athletic. The decision was a sign of support for Gobert and Towns, who were the subject of derisive and seemingly personal criticism from panelist and Golden State forward Draymond Green."

Anthony Edwards would have appeared on Inside the NBA under normal circustances, having led his team to a Game 4 victory that was televised on TNT, but the Timberwolves star stood in solidarity with Towns and Gobert, who both received a lot of criticism from Green.

Most of Green's comments were for Gobert, who the Warriors forward has a history with, using any opportunity he had on Inside the NBA to take shots at the Defensive Player of the Year. The reportedly did not sit well with the Timberwolves, who boycotted the show as a result.

