Timberwolves Head Coach Sent Footage of Warriors' Fouls to NBA
Do the Minnesota Timberwolves have a right to be upset with the officiating in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors?
On Monday night, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead over the Timberwolves despite Steph Curry leaving the contest after playing just 13 minutes with a hamstring injury. The two-time NBA's Most Valuable Player didn't return to the floor in Game 1 and on Wednesday afternoon was ruled out for the next week, when he and his hamstring will be reevaluated.
While the Warriors look to adjust to life without Curry, the Timberwolves will be looking to 'take justice into their own hands,' according to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. The Warriors mucked it up and delivered several hard fouls to Rudy Gobert, which frustrated Finch.
"There was a play last night where [Brandin] Podziemski clearly grabbed him, and then he shoved Podziemski, and then he gets the foul," Finch recalled. Gobert was coming off his best career playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he posted 27 points and 24 rebounds. However, Golden State's physicality limited him on Tuesday night.
"So, yeah, I mean we'll certainly try to take justice into our own hands whenever we can, I think that's the nature of a physical sport but on the same token, ya know, my God, you should see some of these clips, they're just taking shots at Rudy [Gobert]," Finch added.
Finch and the Timberwolves will look to even the series and see some changes in officiating on Thursday in Game 2, which tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST in Minnesota before heading to San Francisco.
