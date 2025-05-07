Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
Coming into the series with just one day of rest, the Golden State Warriors entered Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves far less rested than they were, as the Wolves had over a week of rest before their first second-round contest. However, Golden State seemed to have used that to their advantage, even being on the road.
In a night where the Timberwolves connected on just five of their 29 shots from three, Golden State was able to take the 99-88 win over Minnesota despite Steph Curry leaving the game early due to a hamstring injury. In his place, the Warriors looked to their other top shooter, as he led the charge in the second half and made NBA history in the process.
Buddy Hield led the game in scoring with 24 points, connecting on five threes and adding eight rebounds as the Warriors kept off a Timberwolves comeback after Curry's early exit. Following up a stellar Game 7 performance, Hield caught fire once again and made NBA history combining the two efforts.
Hield became the third player in NBA history to have back-to-back playoff games with 20 or more points, five or more made threes, and zero turnovers. After a hot start to the regular season, Hield cooled off, but now looks just like he did to begin the year.
As Warriors fans await an update on Curry's injury, Hield assured them they still have a top perimeter scoring threat if he has an extended absence. Game 2 stays in Minnesota on Thursday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
