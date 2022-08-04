Skip to main content
Top-10 Most Valuable Sports Franchises Revealed

Mary Altaffer | Credit: AP

Top-10 Most Valuable Sports Franchises Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors round out the top-4
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors have increased exponentially in value since Steph Curry's arrival in 2009. Currently ranked the 4th most valuable franchise in all of sports, the Warriors trail only the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and New York Knicks for the top spot. The list was recently revealed by Sportico, where the Warriors could be seen as one of four teams worth at least $6B:

For basketball fans who have been watching the league for more than a decade, seeing the Warriors this high is certainly incredible. A struggling franchise before the arrival of Steph Curry, Golden State has exploded into an absolutely dominant organization. It goes without saying, but this would have never occurred without Steph Curry's greatness.

While Steph's basketball resume is unquestionably one of the most decorated ever, his style of play is both unprecedented in style and appeal. Reinventing the way modern basketball is played, Steph's game has changed the game forever. This undoubtedly has an impact on the continuously growing value of the Golden State Warriors.

Having a franchise star like Steph Curry has several benefits, with four championships in eight years being one of them, and a top-4 most valuable franchise in sports being another. Proving he still has much more left in the tank, Golden State's stretch of dominance on the court and at the box office will likely only continue to ascend.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

KTJ2HH4EGZCGPJPPCCBNJUY6RA
News

Top-10 Most Valuable Sports Franchises Revealed

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
Steve-Kerr-James-Wiseman-USA-15847740
News

Steve Kerr Reveals James Wiseman's Role Next Season

By Joey Linn36 minutes ago
USATSI_18627965_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Photo of Young Steph Curry Guarding Legendary NBA Player Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari6 hours ago
USATSI_17897733_168390270_lowres
News

JaMychal Green Reveals He Played Through Injury Last Season

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 2, 2022 10:01 PM EDT
golden-state-statement-uniforms
News

Golden State Warriors Reveal New Jerseys

By Joey LinnAug 2, 2022 9:47 PM EDT
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala gestures during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors to Hold 14th Roster Spot for Andre Iguodala

By C.J. PetersonAug 2, 2022 9:26 PM EDT
usa_today_11755515.0
News

Former Nets Guard Calls Steph Curry 'One Dimensional'

By Joey LinnAug 2, 2022 8:29 PM EDT
steph-curry-dell-curry-GettyImages-1237235240
News

Dell Curry Reveals How Long Steph Curry Can Dominate

By Joey LinnAug 1, 2022 10:56 PM EDT
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) reacts to a fan during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

JaMychal Green Knows His Role In Golden State

By C.J. PetersonAug 1, 2022 10:15 PM EDT