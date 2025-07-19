Top NBA Rookie Makes Bold Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Statement
The Charlotte Hornets selected Duke wing Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After shooting just over 40% from three with the Blue Devils during the 2024-25 season, he now heads to Charlotte to join a young core built around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He's played just three Summer League games, but is already making noise off the court.
Knueppel had a chance to speak with NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and was asked about one of the NBA's greatest shooters, Klay Thompson. While Thompson recently made headlines for his public relationship with Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion, Thompson also has won over the praise of Knueppel, prompting a rather bold and controversial statement.
"Oh, that [Klay Thompson]'s just—the best. Well, I don’t know if I should say this, but I loved when he did the big ball celebration. Tell him that, because that was awesome. That’s what he has—he's got cojones. Also, tell him he’s the best off-ball mover ever. He’s better than Steph [Curry], in my opinion," he told Rooks.
Curry, who's not only seen as the greatest shooter in NBA history, is also viewed by many as the greatest off-ball shooter and mover around screens. Playing alongside guys like Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut in his career, who've set him countless screens to move off-ball, it seems as though Knueppel still sees Thompson as superior in that debate.
While a controversial take to many, the reality is that both Thompson and Curry are elite movers off the ball. Thompson's off-ball movement might be more pronounced given his lack of ball-handling duties, but both players have added countless three-pointers to their all-time totals by running around off-ball. If the Hornets can get a fraction of that from Knueppel, they'll be ecstatic.
