Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Targeting Warriors Guard

The Golden State Warriors could be on the verge of losing a key guard to the Los Angeles Lakers

Will Despart

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Gary Payton II (0) center Quinten Post (21) after a play against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Gary Payton II (0) center Quinten Post (21) after a play against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have remained intersted in guard Gary Payton II despite his status as unrestricted free agent. However, recent reports suggest that the Warriors could be on the verge of losing Payton II to a divisional rival.

According to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers have the 32-year-old former NBA champion on their radar.

"There were some whispers connecting Gary Payton II to the Lakers even before he signed with Bill Duffy. I can safely say he's very much on the Lakers' radar," Irwin posted on X.

Payton II emerged as a late-bloomer in Golden State during the Warriors' 2022 championship run, earning a three-year, $28 million deal from the Portland TrailBlazers that ensuing offseason. Payton II was traded back to the Warriors in February 2023 and has remained with the team since, appearing in 109 games across last two and a half seasons.

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Miami Heat are right alongside the Warriors and Lakers in pursuit of Payton II's services. If the Warriors strike out on Payton II, Trey Lyles could reportedly be his replacement in Golden State.

"Payton and Lyles are two other players who have been mentioned as free-agent targets for the Warriors, sources said. While Payton and Golden State hold mutual interest in one another, money will play a factor in his free agency decision. The Lakers have held previous interest in Payton, as have the Heat.

The same can be said about Lyles, who spent the four seasons as a productive stretch big man for the Kings. Lyles could wind up being a steal for a team late in free agency if he's willing to accept a minimum contract."

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With potential targets dwindling down as the offseason progresses, a resolution regarding Payton II's destination next season should come relatively soon.

Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

