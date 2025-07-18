Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Targeting Warriors Guard
The Golden State Warriors have remained intersted in guard Gary Payton II despite his status as unrestricted free agent. However, recent reports suggest that the Warriors could be on the verge of losing Payton II to a divisional rival.
According to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers have the 32-year-old former NBA champion on their radar.
"There were some whispers connecting Gary Payton II to the Lakers even before he signed with Bill Duffy. I can safely say he's very much on the Lakers' radar," Irwin posted on X.
Payton II emerged as a late-bloomer in Golden State during the Warriors' 2022 championship run, earning a three-year, $28 million deal from the Portland TrailBlazers that ensuing offseason. Payton II was traded back to the Warriors in February 2023 and has remained with the team since, appearing in 109 games across last two and a half seasons.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Miami Heat are right alongside the Warriors and Lakers in pursuit of Payton II's services. If the Warriors strike out on Payton II, Trey Lyles could reportedly be his replacement in Golden State.
"Payton and Lyles are two other players who have been mentioned as free-agent targets for the Warriors, sources said. While Payton and Golden State hold mutual interest in one another, money will play a factor in his free agency decision. The Lakers have held previous interest in Payton, as have the Heat.
The same can be said about Lyles, who spent the four seasons as a productive stretch big man for the Kings. Lyles could wind up being a steal for a team late in free agency if he's willing to accept a minimum contract."
With potential targets dwindling down as the offseason progresses, a resolution regarding Payton II's destination next season should come relatively soon.
