Unexpected News on Lauri Markkanen Trade to Golden State Warriors
Not too long ago, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors were "firmly in the driver's seat" on a Lauri Markkanen trade. Now, it looks like the odds of that trade may have solidly diminished.
According to an interview between Tony Jones of The Athletic and ESPN700, Lauri Markkanen does not want to be traded by the Utah Jazz. Not only that, but trade talks of him leaving Utah need to be tempered.
"Lauri has really taken to Utah. His family has taken to Utah," Jones said. "Obviously the Jazz can trade him between now and Aug 6th, and Lauri knows that, but Lauri has forged a really close relationship to Will Hardy. And Will has really found a way to unlock his career" "And Lauri really recognizes that and appreciates that, and wants to be a part of the rebuild."
When it came to the odds of Lauri being actually traded, Tony Jones believes it's unlikely. If the Utah Jazz do trade Lauri to the Warriors, it will be for Brandin Podziemski and a plethora of draft picks.
"I think we're trending towards the Jazz NOT trading Lauri," Jones said. "I don't think there's a package out there that they are overly interested in."
According to Jones, the most likely scenario is that Lauri Markkanen signs with the Utah Jazz on August 7th. The team hasn't traded Jordan Clarkson or John Collins yet, so they're likely keeping Markkanen on top of that.
"The likely scenario is Lauri signs on Aug 7th, the Jazz prioritize the young guys during the season, and they try to enter the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes," Jones said. "The thing that people are not understanding is that the Jazz are going to really prioritize the young guys from Day 1. And if they had their druthers, they would have traded Jordan Clarkson... they would have traded John Collins." "Even with that, I still think the Jazz are going to de-emphasize the veterans and are going to prioritize the young guys."
As much as Golden State Warriors fans wanted the team to get another star for Steph Curry, it just doesn't seem like that's going to be happening this season.