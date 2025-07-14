Unexpected Update on Potential Jonathan Kuminga Trade Suitor
The Golden State Warriors have been put in an interesting position this offseason, with a big decision to make for 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga. The former seventh overall pick has hit restricted free agency, and the Warriors have made it clear they are not letting him walk for nothing in return.
Since the start of the offseason, the Warriors have been exploring sign-and-trade options for Kuminga to find him a new home, and teams like the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls have emerged as potential suitors.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched Kuminga at the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs, but an incredible second-round performance from the young forward skyrocketed his value. When Steph Curry was sidelined in the playoffs, Kuminga showed exactly what he is capable of, but not everyone is sold.
Every team that initially showed interest in Kuminga has seemingly backed out, including the Chicago Bulls. A new report from the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reveals that the Bulls' interest in a Kuminga deal has dwindled.
"And rumors the Bulls were interested in a sign-and-trade deal for the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga have quieted substantially," Cowley wrote.
With suitors for Kuminga dropping like flies, the expectation has become that the young forward will be suiting up for the Warriors next season, but a trade at next year's deadline is undoubtedly in the cards.
Kuminga still has the potential to be a great player, but if Steve Kerr does not like his fit with this Warriors team, it is hard to envision a long-term future for him in Golden State.