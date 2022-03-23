Updated Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

Skip to main content
The Warriors and Heat will be without several players in this one

Two teams who expect to make deep playoff runs this season, the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will be facing off without much of their top talent. The two teams have released their respective injury reports, and both are extensive. In what was expected to be a heavy-weight showdown, the two teams will have their depth on display more than anything else.

For Miami, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart, and Gabe Vincent are all out, while Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Victor Oladipo are questionable. For the Warriors, they will be without almost all of their top talent, as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, and Otto Porter Jr. are all out. A combination of injuries and rest will have the Warriors down several key players.

With Steph Curry out for a couple weeks, the Warriors are in danger of sliding down the Western Conference standings. They have already lost hold on the 2nd-seed, and currently sit just two games ahead of 3rd, and three games ahead of 4th. If they continue to slide, their seeding could change significantly.

For Miami, they have found a way to maintain the Eastern Conference's top spot, currently sitting two-games above the 2-seed Milwaukee Bucks. While they will be relatively shorthanded themselves in this matchup against the Warriors, they certainly feel as if they should win, especially if Butler plays.

