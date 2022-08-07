Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry Shares Court With Son

USA Today

Video: Steph Curry Shares Court With Son

Canon Curry took the floor with his dad for some shooting practice
While much of Steph Curry's past week has been spent coaching a summer camp, there's one young hooper who can't be forgotten. Canon Curry, the miniature version of his dad Steph, showed off the handles and range recently. In some pictures posted by Steph, his son could be seen getting shots up with a little extra help from the greatest shooter of all-time:

A wholesome video of Steph's session with his son was uploaded as well, and while Canon can't quite get his jumper through a 10-foot hoop yet, his dad has him on the right track:

Coming off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, Steph has been able to enjoy his regular summer activities with the added joy of another title. This summer camp has been his latest offseason task, showing young hoopers how to maximize their abilities both on and off the court.

While there are still a couple months between now and the start of next season, fans can enjoy regular Warriors content through the social media activity of players like Steph, Draymond, and even the occasional post from Klay. While nothing replicates the excitement of Warriors basketball, there have been some fun moments uploaded by the guys during this celebratory offseason. The latest of these came in the form of some wholesome content with Steph and his son Canon.

