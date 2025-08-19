Warriors' 2025-26 NBA Schedule From Steph Curry's Perspective
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a polarizing 2024-25 NBA season. 51 games into the season, the Warriors were sitting in tenth place in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record. However, in game 52, Jimmy Butler made his Warriors debut, and the team did a full 180.
After Butler made his debut, the Warriors went 23-8, moving up to seventh place in the West heading into the postseason, and even reached as high as fifth, despite being as low as 12th at one point. Of course, the Warriors ultimately flamed out of the playoffs, losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Steph Curry went down with an injury in Game 1.
Warriors 2025-26 season outlook
The Warriors, unfortunately, have had a concerning 2025 offseason. The Warriors are still the only team in the NBA that has yet to add a player in free agency or a trade, as they are stuck in a dilemma with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Still, once that is resolved, the Warriors are expected to add Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and potentially more.
The Warriors, regardless of what moves they make this offseason, have one of the most reliable big threes in the NBA. With a star trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, it is hard to envision the Warriors falling flat. Still, they are likely a move or two away from being top competitors in the West.
Warriors' schedule release
The Warriors' 2025-26 schedule recently released, and it has a few of interesting features.
Via Anthony Slater: "Here is the Warriors' schedule for the 2025-26 regular season
*Fifteen back-to-backs
*Six-game November road trip
*Eight-game January homestand
*Two straight games in San Antonio and Minnesota
*Seven of final 10 at home
*Don't leave California in April"
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson at Curry's famous "Curry Camp," the Warriors superstar was asked about the schedule release, highlighting a few key road games.
"You take a good amount of time just seeing the flow of the whole year," Curry said. "I mean, there are certain cities I love to go to. You look at New York. You look at Charlotte for me. Toronto. Mostly where family is and you try to know when you're going to have some planning to know when you're going to be there. Long road trips. That type of stuff. But you don't get too deep into it."
Curry admits that he does not focus too much on the schedule, but always has certain matchups in mind. Curry, however, did notice some "interesting" aspects of next season's schedule.
"Very interesting and different schedule than what we're used to, just from the patterns of what I've noticed over the last 16 years," Curry continued. "But everybody's got to play 82 and we hope to be able to get through it."