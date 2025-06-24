Warriors Announce Big Injury Updates for Key Players
The NBA offseason is a common time for players to undergo minor surgeries to make sure that they are fully healthy in time for next season, but the Golden State Warriors had an unexpected amount of injury concerns.
To kick off their offseason on May 21, the Warriors announced that 23-year-old guard Moses Moody underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb.
Via Golden State Warriors: "Moses Moody underwent successful surgery yesterday in Los Angeles to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral ligament (UCL) in his right thumb.
He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp."
However, it did not stop there for Golden State. On May 27, 22-year-old guard Brandin Podziemski underwent surgery to wrist debridement surgery, and then had another surgery on June 10 to repair a core muscle injury.
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp. Podziemski previously underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery on May 27."
Now, in a press conference on June 23, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy provided optimistic injury updates for his young guards.
"Those guys had successful procedures, and nothing major, which is good," Dunleavy said. "And they'll be able to get back and definitely be ready by training camp and even have a good portion of their summer for a player development program and all that. They're doing well, and hopefully those are things, get knocked out, put it behind you and move on."
After an injury to Steph Curry in the second round of the playoffs practically ended Golden State's season, the Warriors' top priority heading into their 2025-26 campaign should be their health, and this is a great update from Dunleavy on a couple of their key players.