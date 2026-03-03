Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Clippers: Nate Williams Deserves Standard Contract

The Golden State Warriors (31-30) blew a 14-point halftime lead, losing 114-101 to the Los Angeles Clippers (29-31) on Monday at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Will Richard (ankle), Gary Payton II (ankle) and Seth Curry (sciatica) missed the game for the Warriors, leaving them severely short-handed.

Golden State had just 45 points in the second half.

Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 23 points. Brandin Podziemski had a team-high 22 points for the Dubs.

Here are two takeaways from Monday's game.

Williams Deserves Standard Contract

The Warriors were already thin at the wings before Jimmy Butler got hurt. Then they were even thinner when Jonathan Kuminga got traded.

They were even thinner Monday with Will Richard (ankle) and Gary Payton II (ankle) out.

So they called on two-player Nate Williams, and the 27-year-old delivered a solid performance despite playing his four games in four nights (Friday with Santa Cruz, Saturday with Golden State, Sunday with Santa Cruz)

He had 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting (3-of-4 from three). But what was most impressive was his defensive activity. His best play was stealing the ball from Kawhi Leonard, and generally, he made things difficult on the two-time Finals MVP.

Williams has a strong 6'5" build. He looks the part of a wing defender. There isn't an obvious better option for the Warriors' 15th and final standard contract roster spot.

Expect the Warriors to convert Williams to a standard contract before the end of the regular season. Otherwise he won't be eligible for the play-in tournament and postseason.

Several Warriors in Danger of Hitting the Wall

For the most part, the Warriors have fought well during Stephen Curry's 11-game absence. They've won four of those games, including impressive comebacks against the Suns and Nuggets.

But at some point, the fact that so many rotation players are being overburdened on offense will catch up to them, and that might have been the case on Monday.

De'Anthony Melton had seven points on 3-of-14 shooting. He could be wearing down after essentially being the Warriors' lead creator for the last few weeks.

Gui Santos had five points on 2-of-8 shooting. He's playing more than he ever has, and he's been tasked with plenty of offensive and defensive responsibility, so you have to wonder if his legs are getting heavy.

Moses Moody had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Steve Kerr said after the game that he suffered wrist and shoulder injuries. We don't know how serious they are yet, but even if the Warriors get good news, it's fair to say he's pretty beat up right now partially because of having so much responsibility without Curry.

Draymond Green had four points on 1-of-5 shooting. HIs offensive issues seem less tied to being overworked recently and more tied to being worn down having to guard bigger players over the last several years.

The Warriors miss Curry in a variety of ways, but perhaps the biggest is his ability to create offense out of nothing. Everyone could use some Curry magic so they don't have as much offensive load to carry.