Warriors Announce Injury Update for Key Player Before Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors enter Thursday as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, looking to avoid the play-in tournament and set to face four playoff teams in their last seven games. One of those will come on Thursday night, with the Warriors facing off against their rivals the Los Angeles Lakers.
A rivalry that has been intensified by the matchup of Steph Curry and LeBron James, the Lakers have had the Warriors' number this year with a 3-0 advantage in the season series. Even though Golden State can't win or tie the season series, Thursday's game is pivotal for playoff seeding. Needing everyone they can, the Warriors have provided an injury update on one of their key players.
Per Warriors PR, "Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb during Golden State’s game at Miami on March 25, is making good progress. He will not play in tonight’s game against the Lakers and will be considered day-to-day moving forward."
Payton's role with the Warriors has increased since the All-Star break, averaging 19.3 minutes per game, and is now becoming more of an offensive threat. In the same stretch, he's averaging 10.1 points per game and shooting 65.0% from the field and 48.5% from three. On top of that, he remains one of Golden State's top defenders.
With Payton out, Golden State will continue to rely on minutes from second-year forward Gui Santos in the rotation. As for the game, tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 10:00 p.m. EST with the broadcast being on TNT.
