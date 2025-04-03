LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers will be all systems go on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Hoping to continue their trend towards the third seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers are set to host their cross-state rivals, the Warriors, on Thursday night in a pivotal showdown with major playoff implications.
Tied with the Denver Nuggets for the west's third seed, the Lakers hold the tiebreaker over Nikola Jokic and company, while are sitting two games ahead of the Warriors.
While LeBron James is listed on the injury report against the Golden State Warriors, he's fortunately listed as probable. So unless some kind of major issue develops, Lakers fans should be expecting to him to play in the crucial matchup against the Warriors.
Year 21 for James hasn't been much different from the first 20 as the future first-ballot Hall of Famer is averaging 24.4 points per contest to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
Thursday night's showdown will be the fourth and final matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, with J.J. Reddick's squad getting the better of Steve Kerr's Warriors in all three previous outings. It'll be a pivotal game for the Golden State Warriors, as a loss will bump them dangerously close to the play-in tournament.
The Lakers and Warriors tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.