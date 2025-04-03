Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to be nearing full health on Thursday night when they make the trip south to Los Angeles for a showdown with the Lakers.
Looking to win their fourth-straight game, the Warriors may be getting a key player back on the court just in time for a pivotal matchup with their in-state rivals.
Sitting with a 44-31 record heading into Thursday night, the Warriors are looking to make one final push for the Western Conference's third seed, which is currently owned by the Lakers who are a half-game up on the Denver Nuggets and two games ahead of the Warriors.
For Thursday night's matchup at the Crypto.com Arena, the Warriors could be getting Jonathan Kuminga back from injury.
The 2021 seventh-overall pick has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's contest, despite missing just one game after suffering a pelvic injury during the Warriors' 148-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs this past Sunday,
Kuminga, 22, has been enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his young career, averaging 16.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, despite only starting 10 games on the season.
While it looks like he won't miss more than one game with his latest injury, Kuminga has appeared in only 41 of the Warriors' 75 games due to various ailments, which include an illness and ankle issues.
Thursday night's showdown will be the fourth and final matchup between the Warriors and Lakers with LeBron James and co. winning all three previous occasions.
The Warriors and Lakers tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.