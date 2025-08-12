Warriors Announce Marquee Matchups Against Lakers, NBA Title Contenders
The Golden State Warriors made a huge move at the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to pair alongside stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The new Curry-Butler tandem ended up working out tremendously, as the two had a 22-5 record together in the regular season.
Of course, they fell short in the playoffs, losing in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Curry went down with an injury that sidelined him for the final four games.
The Warriors have had an underwhelming offseason since their playoff loss, getting stuck in an undesirable situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga that has led to them being the only NBA team that has not made a trade or free agent signing.
Still, the Warriors remain one of the top brands in professional basketball. The NBA has released parts of the 2025-26 NBA schedule, and they have made it clear that the Warriors are still one of the top teams to watch.
Warriors announce three marquee matchups
On Tuesday, the Warriors announced three marquee matchups for the 2025-26 season, as they are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night.
"The National Basketball Association announced three Golden State Warriors games for the 2025-26 regular season, highlighted by the team's season opener on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. (NBC)," the Warriors announced.
The Warriors also announced matchups against the Denver Nuggets for their home opener and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
"Golden State's home opener at Chase Center is set for Thursday, October 23 against the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. (ESPN). The Warriors will also host the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, tipping off at 2 p.m. (ABC). This marks the team's 13th consecutive Christmas Day appearance and 15th in the last 16 years."
Warriors at Lakers - Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. PT
Nuggets at Warriors - Oct. 23, 7 p.m. PT
Mavericks at Warriors - Dec. 25, 2 p.m. PT
The Warriors open their season with a bang, playing against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers for a cross-state matchup. Of course, the NBA strategically matched these superstars up against each other on opening night, as they did for their home opener and Christmas Day matchups as well.
For their 2025-26 Chase Center debut, the Warriors will face off against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, and on Christmas, will host Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and former Warriors star Klay Thompson.