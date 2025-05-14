Warriors Announce Steph Curry Injury Update Before Warriors-Wolves Game 5
The Golden State Warriors have struggled in their second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the reason why they are struggling is very obvious.
In Game 1, Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry left early with an injury and was later diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. The Warriors were able to close out Game 1 without him to pick up a win, but have lost three straight since then, and Curry has still not returned to action.
Curry's return timetable has been uncertain since the injury, as even the Warriors superstar has not been sure when he will be able to come back.
On Wednesday, ahead of their Game 5 matchup against the Timberwolves, the Warriors released an injury announcement about Curry.
"Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last three games due to a strained left hamstring, has been re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress in his recovery. He has been cleared to participate in light on-court workouts, including shooting drills. He will be re-evaluated again on Saturday.
"Curry sustained the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals."
The bad news is that Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5, but the good news is that, if the Warriors are able to win Game 5 to keep the series alive, there is a window for him to return for Game 6.
Ultimately, it all comes down to whether or not the Warriors' season ends in Minnesota on Wednesday night, but Game 6 would not be until Sunday, setting up for a Curry return if possible.