Warriors Announce Surgery for Key Player
The Golden State Warriors have had a glaring issue over the past few years, which is their lack of young talent. Of course, the Warriors have won four championships around Steph Curry, but the 36-year-old point guard will not carry the franchise forever.
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors had two lottery picks to bolster their young core, and they selected Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Many expect Kuminga has already played his last game in a Warriors uniform, but not many people have discussed Moody.
Moody, 22, averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season with 43.3/37.4/79.7 shooting splits, continuing to show glimpses of his potential, but has yet to take a significant leap.
The Warriors' 2024-25 campaign ended just a week ago, and the young forward has already undergone surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, the team announced.
"Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody underwent successful surgery yesterday in Los Angeles to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his right thumb. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp."
In this year's playoff run, Moody averaged 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with 35.0/33.3/82.4 shooting splits. However, his underwhelming playoff run was highlighted by a 25-point, nine-rebound explosion in the first round.
The Warriors expect Moody to recover in time for training camp, and as they continue to lack young talent, the franchise will desperately need a big 2025-26 season out of the 22-year-old guard.