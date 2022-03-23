Skip to main content
Warriors "Concerned" After Ugly, 94-90 Loss to the Magic

Warriors "Concerned" After Ugly, 94-90 Loss to the Magic

The Warriors may be reaching for the panic button after losing their third-straight game to start a five-game road trip.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors may be reaching for the panic button after losing their third-straight game to start a five-game road trip.

The Golden State Warriors are usually cool, calm and collected.

But if there ever was a time to start reaching for the panic button, now might be it.

In its second game without Stephen Curry, Golden State dropped an ugly game to the lowly Orlando Magic Tuesday night. And with the schedule for their five game road trip only primed to get tougher, the Warriors say they are “concerned” with the current state of their team.

“Is there any level of concern? Yeah,” head coach Steve Kerr said after the 94-90 loss. “We’ve lost two games in a row without Steph.. Yeah there’s a level of concern. We’ve got to get better.”

Coming off of a tough 110-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night, the Warriors looked to take advantage of an Orlando franchise in complete rebuild mode.

Sitting as the second-worst team in the Eastern conference with the third-worst record in the entire league, the Magic also ranked dead-last in scoring offense.

Golden State, however, found a way to play down to this level of competition, scoring just 17 points in the first quarter. To make matters worse, they finished the half with just 38 points.

It’s the second-straight game they’ve scored fewer than 40 points in the opening half — a blunder they haven’t seen all season. According to Kerr, there were many culprits to blame for this poor showing, ranging from turnovers to ill-advised fouls.

“We have to execute better and we have to be smarter,” Kerr said. “We have to stop fouling three-point shooters. That’s killed us the last two games… We’ve got to take care of the ball and we can’t get illegal screens.”

When it comes to fouling three-point shooters, that may have very well cost the Warriors a chance to win Tuesday night despite their forgettable effort for most of the game. With seven 13 seconds left to play, down by one point, Klay Thompson fouled Orlando forward Franz Wagner, who hit all three free throws.

Had Thompson avoided the body contact, Golden State would have had an opportunity to score a game-winning basket with a timeout in their pocket.

But Golden State’s current set of issues goes beyond undisciplined defense, according to Draymond Green. He thinks it’s his team’s approach.

“I think we’re playing soft,” Green said after the game. “We’re playing stupid. We’re not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked. It’s hard to win games when you’re getting punked.”

Up next for the Warriors, they’ll see the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference — the Miami Heat, who hold a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. Clearly, the sledding will only get tougher for the Warriors. 

Mar 22, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Gary Payton II (0) talk with head coach Steve Kerr against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors "Concerned" After Ugly, 94-90 Loss to the Magic

By C.J. Peterson1 minute ago
GettyImages-1233034241-1568x1132
News

Steph Curry's Trainer Gives Encouraging Injury Update

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
lebron-love
News

Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Big Game in Cleveland

By Joey Linn6 hours ago
USATSI_17941305_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 21, 2022
Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Gary Payton II to Return for Warriors against Orlando

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to "Bizarre" Ending in Warriors' loss to Spurs

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022
Stephen-Curry
News

Steph Curry Gives Update on Injury

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022